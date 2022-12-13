Bo Hunter

La Marque resident Bo Hunter, a member of Pilots for Patients, recently was presented with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by FAA representative Lance Little and Pilots for Patients President Philip Thomas. This is one of the most prestige awards a pilot can receive. Hunter in the 1990s had served on the Angel Flight South-Central board of directors, Houston Ground Angels and Pilots and five other organizations. He flew more than 500 patient missions during his career with these organizations. Hunter, who holds fixed-wing, commercial, multiengine, helicopter, instrument and ground instructor licenses, has flown for 52 years.

TUESDAY

Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.

