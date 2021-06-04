TODAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “A Passion for Plumeria” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Loretta Osteen will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Texas Flood will perform. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by today. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its rescheduled crawfish boil from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. There also will be a membership drive. Crawfish will be $6 per pound; and other foods will be available, too. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
New Directions Baptist Church will have a pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Darrell Glenn, of Galilee Baptist Church, will be the speaker. The church also will have its official grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Laban Kimble, of New Macedonia Baptist Church, will be the special guest. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 Monday through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The Helen Hall Library History Club will present “Tales of Juneteenth — The ‘Absolute Equality’ Mural” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Sam Collins III will lead the presentation. Also will be available via Zoom. To register, contact Caris Brown, caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov or 281-554-1105.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Independent School District will have a consultation meeting for any nonprofit private school and/or homeschooled students, who legally qualify as nonprofit at 9 a.m. Thursday in its library at the support center at 3904 Ave. T in Galveston. For information, contact Annette Scott, annettescott@gisd.org or 409-766-5116.
Artist Boat will have its World Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 12 on Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org/world- oceans-day-festival or call 409-632-0388.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. June 14 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to the public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth golf tournament at 1 p.m. June 15 at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Registration is $75 per person, or $300 for a team of four. To sign up, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
