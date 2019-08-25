The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have karaoke night with Julie Dunuehoo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The International Oleander Society will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday. Each person is responsible for their own tab and parking lot validation. Happy hour will begin at 5 p.m. To RSVP, contact Lydia Miller, lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at noon Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
Bay Area Harbour Theater will have auditions for “Vanya and Sonja and Masha and Spike” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Five women and one man are needed. For information on characters needed, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Galveston Grassroots 2020 group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., in Galveston. MJ Hegar will be the special guest. For information, call 409-877-8137.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs national convention will be Sept. 5 through Sept. 7 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Registration information can be found at https://convention.pachyderms.org. For information, contact Barbara Tague, 4tague@gmail.com or 713-851-0737.
The Galveston Home & Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is $8 per person, $6 for seniors, and free for ages 4 and younger. For information, visit www.galveston homeandgarden.com.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a fellowship meeting featuring Diamond and Silk at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting enrollment for its fall drama classes at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin Sept. 9. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
