The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Old Central Cultural Center’s board of directors will have its annual Black Heritage Banquet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Esquire J. Goodwille Pierre will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25. A reserved table of eight is $250. For information, call 409-599-5520.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its boiled shrimp dinner Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Must RSVP by noon Wednesday. To RSVP, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its annual Mardi Gras Mask-Making Party from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Tickets are $12. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present Monarch Butterflies: Each One Counts from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. RSVP required. To RSVP, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
The Riders of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a beef taco dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Krewe D’art Mardi Gras event from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/event/krewe-d-art.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its ninth annual Superhero Family Fun Run Saturday at 151 Park Ave. in League City. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The Kids 1K race will start at 7:50 a.m. and the 5K race will start at 8 a.m. To sign up, email jpeterson@icmtx.org or call 281-332-3881.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Attendees should meet in the parking lot of the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. No RSVP required. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Bill Merrell will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing (sizes 14 and up), only, will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
The NAACP Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 will have its Black History program at 6 p.m. Saturday at Faith United Methodist Church at 2205 Ave. G in Dickinson. For information, visit www.naacpdba.com or email kimjyancy@gmail.com.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its “Puppetpalooza” spring break art camp for youth, which will be March 11 through March 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/puppet-camp-2019 or call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through March 28. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsan ford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascityart@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
