Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High near 70F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.