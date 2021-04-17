The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Cardboard will be accepted today; household appliances and e-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. To join, enter meeting ID: 872-9779-2766 with passcode: 367461. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon today at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot across from Ends at 6020 FM 1765 at in Texas City. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5565, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
There will be a medical benefit fundraiser for David Martinez from noon to 5 p.m. today at Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. in La Marque. Barbecue chicken and sausage dinners will be sold for $10 each. Donations of raffle prizes also will be accepted. To place an order or make a donation, call Juanita Martinez, 409-599-1820.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 Auxiliary will have its membership drive beginning at 1:30 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The group also will have crawfish and desserts available for sale. Any woman wanting to know more about the group is invited. For information, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org, or contact Kathleen Durham, grannykatkat@gmail.com or 409-599-9370.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. today and May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through May 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in its human resources office at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Take copies of your resume and apply online at www.landrysinc.com/careers. Potential employees will also receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($100 after completion of 30 days; $150 after 90 days). For information, call 281-334-8902.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through May 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dance lessons from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of League City is offering free virtual birding classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Monday; and May 3 through May 17. To register, visit LeagueCity.com/birdingclasses. For information, call Sarah Greer Osborne, 281-554-1025.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
UPCOMING
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 10 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 829-935-593). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a loaded baked potato luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. Must preorder by Tuesday. For information or to order, call 281-332-8733.
Steven Labadessa’s “Luna” art exhibition will be on view online through May 6. An online artist talk is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday. For information, visit www.com.edu/art-gallery.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Taking Leave” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays through April 25 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The show also will be live streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. Friday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its spring market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at the Marie Workman Garden Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the garden club and its Junior Master Gardeners program. Call 281-992-4438.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Police Department will have its drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the League City Public Safety Building at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information, and link to prospectus in black column, email galves tonartleague.com.
Galveston College will continue its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” with a virtual lecture “Black Hollywood: How African Americans Gain Agency and Empowerment in the Movie Industry” featuring Kimberly Fain, visiting professor at Texas Southern University and licensed attorney, at 6:30 p.m. April 27 via Zoom. For information, visit gc.edu.
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its 24th annual golf tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at Top Golf in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes dinner and an open bar. To register, contact LeeAnn Crowder at lee2crowder@aol.com or 281-337-4222.
