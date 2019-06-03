U.S. Air Force Airman Mikayla Doiron graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Doiron is the daughter of Lisa and step-daughter of Dean Holder of Friendswood, granddaughter of Mitzi McEwen, of Friendswood, and Harold and Marilyn Doiron, of Pearland. She’s a 2019 graduate of Friendswood High School.