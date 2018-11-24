Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual fall sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the meeting room of Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
Rosenberg Library will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 22 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Parents must pre-register their child/children. Take your own camera. For information, visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
Author E. R. Bills will be signing copies of his book “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Rosenberg Library is inviting children to participate in its Christmas Countdown with Stories book event daily at 4 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 22 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children will get to enjoy festive holiday stories leading up to Christmas Day. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City. Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
