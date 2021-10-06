TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its home-school story hour event at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 27 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg- library.org.
Friendswood High School will host an ALS Association fundraiser at 7 p.m. today at Henry Winston Stadium, 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Various student organizations will participate in an ice bucket challenge to help raise funds and awareness. For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
THURSDAY
There will be a vaccination clinic available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Influenza, TDAP, Shingrix, Meningococcal Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Must sign up. To sign up, email Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Richard A. Johnson III will discuss critical race theory. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Fall Favorite Vegetables” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Gene Speller will teach the class. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Red, White and Blue Stampede fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Benefit tickets are $100 each, which includes a seafood dinner, a live band and four chances in a raffle to win cash prizes. Additional tickets are $15 each. For information, call 409-682-2521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.