The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Houston. Joe Monk will present a program on the San Jacinto Monument. A salad and sandwich potluck will be afterward, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Julia Bodenhamer, julia bodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. For information, call 832-459-4145.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Jason Hardcastle will present a Paul Harris Fellowship presentation. will be the guest speaker. Call 409-770-9503.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesdays at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, call 832-517-5833.
The Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will meet at 4 p.m. today at 2228 Broadway in Galveston. Call 409-765-7834.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Call 409-763-9866.
The Laffite Society will meet at 6 p.m. today at The Meridian, 2228 23rd St., in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 713-443-6585.
The Galveston County Marine Corps Detachment No. 668 will have meet at 6 p.m. today at the Marine Corps Reserve Center, Two Fort Point, in Galveston. All Marines and former Marines are welcome to join and support the league. Call Terry Lutz, 281-467-2663, or visit www.mclgalveston.com.
The Houston chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Room 210, 14045 Space Center Blvd., in Houston. Call 281-480-1231.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6 p.m. today at 7801 Neville Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-5258.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a 9/11 candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1518 Tremont St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-1212.
The League City Evening Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Visit www.lceveninglions.webs.com.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.