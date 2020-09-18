Bulletin board
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. The meeting will feature a mayoral and District 6 candidate forum. To join the meeting, enter ID: 815-6567-2990 and password: 606811. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@comcast.net.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
UPCOMING
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Sept. 30 virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St., in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after-hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. James Bailey, Sen. Larry Taylor and State Reps. Dennis Paul and Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
ONGOING
The American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 901 Main St. in La Marque, will be collecting donations for Hurricane Laura relief through Sunday. For drop-off times and information, call 409-739-1498 or 409-392-8488.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its new Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Monday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 2 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must have turned 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
