Texas City ISD was one of the 59 winners state-wide to receive the Texas Art Education Association 2022 District of Distinction Award. Districts receiving the honor because they are providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all different learners. Texas City ISD has qualified for the award each year. We are only one of 16 school districts that has received it each year. Pictured, left to right are, Board President Melba Anderson and art teachers Kelly Kelemen, Joan Finn and Lola Rios. Back row is Superintendent Melissa Duarte.

The Spiritual Affairs Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Dec. 1) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing near-death experiences by reading “Life After Life” by Raymond Moody, MD, PhD. All are welcome to join in the discussions.

