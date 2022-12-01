THURSDAY
The Spiritual Affairs Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Dec. 1) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing near-death experiences by reading “Life After Life” by Raymond Moody, MD, PhD. All are welcome to join in the discussions.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Dec. 8. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & Syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. on Dec. 17 and will end when all boxes are distributed at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Rosenberg Kids Chess Club meets at the Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy Street every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 3304 Market in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Texas City Heritage Association will hold a special open house to celebrate the holiday season Sunday, Dec.12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the historic Davison Home, 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Featured will be gift bags, a trackless train ride and music from several TCISD school choirs. The public is invited free of charge.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Santa Fe Garden Group meets the second Monday each month at 10 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. at 13217 FM 1764. Bring a friend and a snack to share while learning about growing plants, flowers and shrubs. Call 409-925-2552 for more information.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
