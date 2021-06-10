TODAY
Gulf Coast Self-Advocates will have a garage sale daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Saturday at New Life Fellowship Church at 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email info@arcgulfcoast.org or call Ricky Broussard at 281-241-1850.
The Galveston Independent School District will have a consultation meeting for any nonprofit private school and/or homeschooled students, who legally qualify as nonprofit at 9 a.m. today in its library at the support center at 3904 Ave. T in Galveston. For information, contact Annette Scott, annettescott@gisd.org or 409-766-5116.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. The Rev. Judy Guidry, from Glorious Connection, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casa galveston.org.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Face book.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Kevin Anthony and G-Town, and the Phil Lerma Trio will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams today through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Monica Martens, Ed.D., will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Alvin Tropea, director of the feast at St. John the Baptist, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance night event featuring DJ Julie from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a book signing for the book “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bishop’s Palace at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. The authors are Tommie Boudreaux, Ella Lewis, Alice Gatson and Greg Samford. The book is $21.99 and is available for purchase at www.galves tonhistory.org/lost restaurants and also will be available at Bishop’s Palace.
The city of Galveston will host its annual hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
Artist Boat will have its World Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org/world-oceans-day-festival or call 409-632-0388.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a fried chicken dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. To preorder, call 281-332-8733.
The gospel group, Psalms Journey will be live in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Galveston at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Vivian Gomez at 505-228-1127.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its pastor, Joyce M. Ford, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The Rev. Eddie Guillory, of the New Life Changing Ministries Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-thru supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes, and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through June 17 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For ages 6 through adults. Registration is free. To sign up, visit fbcgalves ton.org or call 409-763-1840.
MONDAY
Clear Creek ISD will be accepting registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through June 17 at McWhirter Elementary School (behind the school in community gym) at 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information and what items to take, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Monday through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
UPCOMING
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth golf tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Registration is $75 per person, or $300 for a team of four. To sign up, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The Juneteenth Galveston Gathering Community will have its annual memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-229-8655.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $15 per person and a table of six is $130. Tickets will be available at the Nessler Center. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henry actiontoday.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenth legacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
