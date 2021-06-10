League City Lions Club members Greg Gripon, Paige Bailey and Cookie and Fred Growcock joined Fairview Cemetery Group members Deborah Gammon and Judy Monthy to place 124 American flags on the graves of the military veterans buried in Fairview Cemetery in League City for Memorial Day, which included 10 Gold Star families of the area who lost a loved one during military service. Not pictured is Lions Club member Trey Schoellkopf.