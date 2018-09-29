The Nick Gary Foundation will have its third annual Skills and Athletic Challenge 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Carver Park in Texas City. The fundraiser will include fitness activities, nutrition awareness, music, and barbecue. For information, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com or call 409-939-4557.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Associated Credit Union will have its Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1326 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.acutx.org or call 281-476-3552.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Participants must RSVP. Seating is limited to first 24 registrants. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Helen Hall Library will host its “Harvey Remembered” event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. League City residents are invited to come together with neighbors and share their stories about life during and after Hurricane Harvey. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVP is encouraged. To RSVP, email caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov.
The Friendswood High School’s Mighty Mustang Band will host a marching band competition today at Henry Winston Stadium at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Admission is $15 for all-day tickets, or $10 each for preliminaries or finals. Ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.; and then re-open at 6 p.m. for finals. For information, visit http://smalltownbigsound.org.
There will be a free fall festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Lago Mar Clubhouse at 12519 Gales Point Drive in Texas City. It’ll include a DJ, bowling, a pumpkin bouncer, cotton candy, face painting, and more. For information, visit www.lagomarintexascity.com.
Author LaVern Jones Lemons will be signing copies of her book “Re-discovering a Blue’s Legend’s Life: The Untold Story of Louis Blues Boy Jones” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the African-American Museum at 3427 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 979-388-4799.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will celebrate the National VFW’s 119th birthday today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. All are invited. For information, call 832-863-8805.
The League City Communities Project will hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. today at the League City Community Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Candy Finnigan, from the A&E TV series “Intervention,” will be one of the guest speakers. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Jamie Edwards at 281-923-6313.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
