The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Sunshine Center will have a fundraiser during the Lone Star Biker Rally from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday outside its facility at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Hot dogs, drinks, baked goods, and more will be available for purchase. Donations also will be accepted. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
Rosenberg Library will have its Young Adult Library Leaders’ meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org. For ages 13-18.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Creek BBQ, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. If you wish to eat, arrive at 6 p.m. For information, call 281-941-5507.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have DJ Roland playing a variety of music from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in the Salute to Military Service event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “What is a Galveston County Master Gardener” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 19th annual awards presentation and gala Saturday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Tickets are available at www.Clear CreekEducationFounda tion.org. For information, call 281-284-0174.
Let’s Dance will have its fourth annual Veteran’s Dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. All ages are welcome. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org or call 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.