TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
Moody Gardens will have Food Drive Thursdays through Dec. 30 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The group also will have its Christmas party. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate Christmas with a potluck at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Take a dish to share. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be live music, party favors, games, drawings, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $40 per couple or $30 per person. For information, call Kris Graves, 409-789-5792.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a potluck luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction Jan. 18 through Jan. 20. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galves tonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
