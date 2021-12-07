TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Countdown to Christmas Story event at 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Patrons are encouraged to read a variety of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice or other winter celebration books the 25 days before Christmas. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Teen Writers Workshop event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/ programs or call 281-554-1102.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The city of La Marque will have its “Miracle on Bayou Road” Christmas parade at 6 p.m. today starting on Westward Street near Bobby Beach Park. It will then travel south on Cedar, turn left on Cedar, left on Bayou Road, right on First Street, and will end on Laurel St. There also will be a Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa, popcorn and hot chocolate available at Walter Feigle Park, 1011 Bayou Road. To enter, call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. today at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will present its Christmas jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. today at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Sparky Koerner, 409-771-7683.
WEDNESDAY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in its training room at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City. To register, visit giveblood.org and enter code UWGC. For information, call 409-948-4211.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
UPCOMING
The Trinity Epsicopal School Choir will perform holiday music at 10 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The Friendswood High School Chamber Singers will be on program. Annual dues are $8. For information, email Lynne Justis, aarp chapter199@yahoo.com.
G3.com is seeking volunteers to help with its toy distribution parade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. To sign up, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will watch the Army vs. Navy game from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sausage dog with all the fixings and/or rice and beans will be available for a $5 minimum donation until all gone. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and Auxiliary will have its Feed a Vet & First Responders Holiday Meal event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free for all veterans and first responders. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit galvestontx.gov/christmasparade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
