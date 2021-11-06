TODAY
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg- library.org.
Helen Hall Library will offer its Family Build It event for all ages from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “The Ins and Outs of Criminal Law — DUIs, Misdemeanors and More” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Friendswood Poets will have its Ekphrastic Poetry Event at 11 a.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Dru Watkins will be the featured poet. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale through noon today virtually. Online store can be found at store.galveston mg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Chorus and Habitat for Humanity will have its Bay Area 30th anniversary Habitat for Humanity benefit dinner and “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 6 p.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For tickets, visit bahfh.org/gala. For information, visit bayareachorus.org.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 71st pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and Nov. 14 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon will be the guest speaker Nov. 14. For information, call Ursula Burns, 409-739-5327.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Rotary Club of Texas City and the city of Texas City will have its Veterans Day Salute program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rotary Pavilion at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. The concert will feature the Clear Springs High School Treble Choir. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
MONDAY
Yaga’s Entertainment will launch its “Beads for Needs” bead recycling program for students in Ball High School’s Life Skills Program Monday through Friday. Students and community members are encouraged to take your old Mardi Gras beads to Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For more information, call Elizabeth Matthews, 409-770-0999.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Helen Hall Library History Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Vanished Houston Landmarks” with local author/historian Mark Lardas will be presented. For information and to register to attend, contact Caris Brown, caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov or 281-554-1105.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will celebrate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps with a cake cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. The public is welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
Santa Fe High School will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 9 a.m. Thursday in the gym of the school at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All veterans and the public are welcome. Must take an ID to enter building. For information, email Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org.
Santa Fe Junior High School will host its Veterans Day program from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday in its gym at 4132 Warpath in Santa Fe. All veterans and visitors are welcome, must take your ID to enter building. For information, email Gina Seyl, gina.seyl@sfisd.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will host a cake and ice cream social in honor of Veterans Day from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream Parlor, 613 6th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a dinner and short program saluting and thanking all veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans will eat free with proper ID. Dinner is $12 per person for all others. For information, call Dianna Puccetti, 409-682-1477.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “A Divine Kerfuffle” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/theatre.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Thursday. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 20th annual awards dinner and fundraiser Thursday at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets and information, visit clearcreekeducation foundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Nov. 13 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Yuletide Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 on the grounds of Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy also will give away trees to island residents. Vendors from 11 island nonprofits will be selling a variety of items. For information, call 409-762-7668.
