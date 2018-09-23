The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Diaper Bank will have a diaper drive from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Yaga’s Café at 2314 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Kathy Modzelewski at 409-739-9468.
The Dickinson Optimist Club will have its seventh annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City. Golfers and sponsors are needed. For information, call Julie Masters at 713-501-2225, or the golf course at 409-643-5850.
The Galveston Diaper Bank will have its Bottoms Up for Babies event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Bienville Social at 323 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $80 per person. For information, call Kathy Modzelewski at 409-739-9468.
The Community Emergency Response Team Program is accepting registration for its emergency preparedness training classes, which will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Participants must attend all dates and times. To register, visit https://goo.gl/forms/L6Zr8rX0JOO1xhY32. For information, contact John Herrmann at john.herrmann@co.gal veston.tx.us or 281-615-7636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will host a potluck dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its third annual Skills and Athletic Challenge 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park in Texas City. The fundraiser will include fitness activities, nutrition awareness, music, and barbecue. For information, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com or call 409-939-4557.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Participants must RSVP. Seating is limited to first 24 registrants. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
There will be a free fall festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lago Mar Clubhouse at 12519 Gales Point Drive in Texas City. It’ll include a DJ, bowling, a pumpkin bouncer, cotton candy, face painting, and more. For information, visit www.lagomarintexascity.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will celebrate the National VFW’s 119th birthday Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. All are invited. For information, call 832-863-8805.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its Art of Saving Sea Turtles event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/Turtles AboutTown. For information, call 409-795-8426.
The city of Galveston will celebrate National Night Out Oct. 2 in various neighborhoods across the island. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, visit http://galvestontx.gov/767/Nation al-Night-Out, email natio nalnightout@galvestontx.gov or call 409-765-3606.
The City of Dickinson will celebrate National Night Out Oct. 2 in various neighborhoods in the city. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, contact Officer Tony Valdez at tval dez@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
