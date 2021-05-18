Passing parade

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.