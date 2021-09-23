City meetings Sep 23, 2021 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Tuesday 5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.5:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348. 7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Oct. 49:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412. Email city meetings to Angela Wilson, angela.wilson@galvnews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBoutique hotel prepares to open in Galveston; Tanger Outlets adds to retail lineup in Texas CityKali Cook, Galveston County's youngest COVID fatality, was 'beautiful', mother saysTwo minors charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in DickinsonGalveston lawyer stopped, cited after scary stroll on seawall beachPopular Galveston fishing pier sustains another blow from stormShrimp festival returns to Galveston IslandBiden's COVID order provides cover, conflict for employers in Galveston CountyLa Marque Middle School renamed Sarah Giles Middle SchoolNorwegian Cruises will call Galveston home starting in 2023Hurricane Nicholas gives Galveston's West End beaches another battering CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Cinco Ranch High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3In Focus: Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6In Focus: Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4In Focus: Hurricane NicholasIn Focus: Ball High vs Texas City High School FootballIn Focus: Mariners 8, Astros 5In Focus: Hitchcock vs La Marque High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 4In Focus: Astros 3, Angels 1 CommentedGuest commentary: Join me in building a team to defeat GOP tyranny (127) Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (75) Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68) Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66) Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (65) Trump ended the war; Biden bungled the exit (55) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40) The sun, not politicians, can solve our power woes (40) Texas governor signs new GOP voting overhaul into law (39)
