Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through April 13 and April 15 (tax deadline) at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. Take a snack to share. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer a free pool day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and the public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
Turning Point Church of Galveston will offer free parenting, anger management and GED preparatory classes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at 4124 Broadway in Galveston. For information or to register, text or call 409-996-6571.
The National Society of Artists will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the community building at Clear Lake Park, 5001 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Visitors are welcome ($5 fee). Visit www.nsartists.org or call 409-996-5040.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The Neighborhood Democrats of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek Barbecue, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. For the agenda, visit www.Neighborhood Democrats.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
Auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” will be at 7 p.m. today at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com, call 832-226-1320, or visit the theater’s Facebook page.
