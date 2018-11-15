Thursday
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
Friday
9 a.m.: Galveston Park Board Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 Moody, Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
Wednesday
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board Finance and Operations Committee, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.