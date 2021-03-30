Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbc global.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Children’s Art Program at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through April 6. Pre-registration is required; space is limited. For topics, ages, registration and presenters, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, the course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Galveston Island Democrats monthly Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. today. Guest speaker will be Joe Jaworski, candidate for Texas Attorney General. For Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
WEDNESDAY
Local students are encouraged to enter the Art of Equality Art and Literacy Contest, sponsored by the Junteenth Legacy Project. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday. For information on how to enter, visit www.artofequality.com.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will host an in-person job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Johnny Mitchell Branch at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. Job openings can be found at https://bgcgh.gethired.com. For information, email careers@bgcgh.org or visit www.bgcgh.org.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St., in Galveston. Gail Stanart, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee for District 15, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemethodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. Friday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a fried fish dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to order, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
First Baptist Church will have its Easter Eggztravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For children through fifth grade. There will be a bunny brunch, stories, crafts and games, and an egg hunt with prizes. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Saturday via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
SUNDAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. Sunday on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 9:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist); 10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 11 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist with special music) Sunday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. RSVP must be made for the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
College of the Mainland will have its “Laughs for Lunch” fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 in its conference center at 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Comedienne Kristin Lindner will be the guest speaker. Must RSVP by April 9 by contacting Jennifer Smith, jsmith107@com.edu or 409-933-8705. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/eaw.
