NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Evangelist Robyn Thom Rodgers will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
Steven Labadessa’s “Luna” art exhibition will be on view online through May 6. An online artist talk is set for 11:30 a.m. today. For information, visit www.com.edu/art-gallery.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “Taking Leave” at 8 p.m. today through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The show also will be live streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Best Practices of Watering” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Karolyn Gephart will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mg seminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer $10 dog adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. The fee also includes the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. For information, call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. During Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers will be available from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. through May 12. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. Friday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
SATURDAY
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Household appliances and e-waste, Saturday; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its spring market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Marie Workman Garden Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the garden club and its Junior Master Gardeners program. Call 832-221-9595.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Friendswood Police Department will participate in Bay Area Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, call the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families at 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. There will be oleanders for sale and live music. For information, email international.olean der@yahoo.com.
The League City Police Department will have its drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the League City Public Safety Building at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com or call the Bay Area Alliance for Youth & Families at 281-284-0370.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have its spring book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Items are $1 each or $3 per bag. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
SUNDAY
New Directions Baptist Church will celebrate its 11th church anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson, of New Beginning Church, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For information, call 409-939-4529.
MONDAY
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information, and link to prospectus in black column, email galvestonartleague.com.
TUESDAY
Galveston College will continue its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” with a virtual lecture “Black Hollywood: How African Americans Gain Agency and Empowerment in the Movie Industry” featuring Kimberly Fain, visiting professor at Texas Southern University and licensed attorney, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. For information, visit gc.edu.
ONGOING
The Ball High School Class of 1976 is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick through April 30. Ball High School seniors can apply in their counselors office or visit www.gisd.org/Page/11465.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
