TODAY
The Galveston Wharves will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Port of Galveston’s Cruise Terminal No. 2 on Harborside Drive in Galveston. Vendors from security, transportation, janitorial and guest check-in will be on hand. For information, call Brenda Lambright, 409-765-9321.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime with children’s author, Katrina Nichols at 10:30 a.m. today via its Facebook page. Nichols will read “Lizzy on the Inside” written by her mother, Katie Rhoads. For information, visit hitch cockpubliclibrary.org.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. An Elvis tribute will be featured. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual joint meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Public Service Building at 16629 San Luis Pass Road. Refreshments and food will be served afterward. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henry actiontoday.com.
SUNDAY
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kevin D. Sanders with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. Sunday and June 27 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. June 27. The Revs. James Brown Sr., LaTaron Green, and Rev. William Randall Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and enter code: 7065. Walk-ins also will be accepted. For information, call 409-925-2552.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Texas City Independent School District will host an in-person job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Texas City High School at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing protocols will be in place; masks aren’t required, but are encouraged. To view job openings, visit www.tcisd.org/jobs.
TUESDAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 811-0826-5697 with passcode: 968466. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
UPCOMING
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer a free grab-n-go lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 25 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Dine-in also will be available. There also will be a performance from the youth ministry of River Bend Baptist Church. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop teaching how to transform a gourd into a penguin from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The third annual DadFest car show and concert fundraiser, sponsored by Man-Up, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 at New Life Community Church at 1329 Ross St. in La Marque. For information, contact Calvin Lettries, calvinlettries@yahoo.com or 832-888-9341.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will host “Saddle up with GOFM” from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. July 3. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/ tickets.php.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. July 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.bayareaturning point.org or call 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit http://bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
ONGOING
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
