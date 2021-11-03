City meetings Nov 3, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111. 7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Monday6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Tuesday5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217. Nov. 106 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.Nov. 117 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Nov. 159:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUnidentified man found dead on Galveston beach; suicide suspected'Heart attack' vaccine can lower risk by 30 percentThe Commodore to rebrand under new owners; Galveston bank to replace seawall buildingMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedTwo dead after early morning shooting near DickinsonHundreds of Galveston houses rezoned to ban short-term rentalsTexas City police searching for safety-minded bank robberMotorcyclist dies after driving off Galveston seawallTexas City police identify, seek information about woman found dead on North Willow StreetMan sentenced in La Marque drive-by shooting case CollectionsIn Focus: World Series Game 2In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 3In Focus: World Series Game 4In Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 1Latitude 292021 Daily News Press Run Winners CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (76) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34)
