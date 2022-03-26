City meetings Mar 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.April 49:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.April 59 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPolice: Man in custody in connection to fatal Seawall hit-and-runGirlfriend's parents named man charged in Galveston hit-and-run, police sayGalveston mourns loss of well-known doctor in seawall hit-and-runTeen pleads guilty to Texas City bank robbery, sentenced to supervisionGulf Greyhound Park in La Marque to become major concert venueIn Galveston, marshals are a lightning rod for complaintsFormer deputy sues over firing, claims trauma from Santa Fe shootingMore charges possible in connection to hit-and-run death of Galveston doctorGunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 woundedGalveston to review codes after complaints against marshals CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasSecond Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1In Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season Opener CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (99) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Hot-dog column garnished with 'leftist, atheist BS' (52) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (51) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (50)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.