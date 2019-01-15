HAPPY BIRTHDAY Gina Spagnola, Cynthia Bell Malveaux, Edward Wayne Cato, Tonia Griffin, Jimmy Caldwell, LaTonya Laws, Vianna Hightower, Ayesha Shelton, Kathryn Clark-Thompson, Alishia Jones, Geraldine Herbert, David Lamb and Jimmar Littleton.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Betty Jean Sain Wright.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY George Sr. and Karen Wilson, celebrating 50 years of marriage.
