TODAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-through COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8 a.m. to noon today; and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City (weather permitting). For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221 to schedule an appointment.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Friendswood Independent School District will have its Senior Citizens Coffee Talk event at 9 a.m. today in the district’s board room at 402 Laurel Drive in Friendswood. For Friendswood residents 65 and older. Attendees also will receive a gold card for free admission to athletic events. For information, contact Dayna Owen, dowen@fisdk12.net or 281-482-1267.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. today via telephone and Zoom. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 814-9055-6743 with passcode: 161400; to dial in, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will conclude its annual convention virtually through Tuesday at jw.org. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme. For information, email Dorian Gamble, doriangamble@rcmtool.org.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. today via Zoom. “Narconomics: How to Run a Drug Cartel” by Tom Wainwright will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friend swood.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer “Arts to Go” craft kits for children throughout the month of September. Parents can pick up items at the front desk or in the bin on the front porch of the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Leadership League City graduation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Jenny Senter will be the keynote speaker. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
UPCOMIING
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its annual Labor Day meal from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order, call lodge after 4 p.m. daily at 409-762-4041.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon Sept. 10 to noon Sept. 11 virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org beginning Friday.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer, Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit Galveston ArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Sept. 15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, antique firetruck show, and a horseshoes and corn hole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecity gardenclub@gmail.com.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
