The Galveston Art League is featuring a special small-art holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. today and Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or visit galveston artleague.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will conclude its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its virtual Kwanzaa celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday via its Facebook page. Gloria Batiste-Roberts and the Texas Southern University Debate Team will be the featured guests. There also will be other tributes and entertainment. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family Thursday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
Food Drive Thursdays will conclude Thursday at Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors can take a nonperishable food item and receive 2-for-1 admission to the festival. For tickets and information, visit www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season.
FRIDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a potluck luncheon at 10 a.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly through Friday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Admission is free. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
ONGOING
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Artists are invited to enter the Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show, which will be Jan. 29 through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Artists can enter up to three pieces from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25. For rules, prospectus and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.