Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
Galveston College will present its viral lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment “Bridging Two Worlds” at 6 p.m. today via Zoom. Joe Aragon, of the Acoma Pueblo Nation, will be the presenter. To access the event, use meeting ID: 869-3004-1468 with password: Galveston. For information, email lbytautas@gc.edu.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its mid-week Advent services at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. For information, call 409-925-2552.
THURSDAY
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 17, and Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Dr. Patrick McGinnis, chairman of the Republican Party of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health will have its 17th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit... of Devereux fundraising event Thursday at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Harbour Blvd. in League City. Roy Green will be presented with the 2020 “Emy” Award. For tickets, sponsorship and information, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
Food Drive Thursdays will take place each Thursday through Dec. 31 at Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors can take a nonperishable food item and receive 2-for-1 admission to the festival. For tickets and information, visit www.moody gardens.com/ holiday_season.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
The 40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Nonperishable food items and monetary contributions will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 27th annual Festival of Trees: Virtual Gala through Friday at https://icmtx.ejoinme.org/fot. Registration is free and includes a chance for a raffle drawing. For information, call 281-332-3881.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casa galveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SATURDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Saturday through Dec. 11. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Attendees must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a Galveston Blue Santa fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group will be selling a Mexican dinner plate for $10 each. To preorder your meal or make a donation, call Rachel Sanderson, 202-699-1050 or Julie Molis, 409-392-3105.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 72nd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
