The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas potluck at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Christmas ornament decorating will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Ornaments start at $10 each. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will sponsor its Texas Hold ‘Em event from 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. All are welcome. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
There will be an art exhibit displaying works from local artists of the Transitional Learning Community at Galveston TideWay and Sunshine Training Center from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-938-1671.
The community is invited to the Mini Christmas Tree Farm from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Mini trees start at $20. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $15 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Wassail and Christmas cookies will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The community is invited to participate for free in the Christmas caroler dress up festivities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The 32nd annual Kwanzaa celebration, sponsored by the Nia Cultural Center, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. The Village Keeper Awards will be presented, and various vendors will be selling their wares. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
”The Night Before Christmas” story time will conclude at 6 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Nia Cultural Center and The Future is Us Youth and Parent Advisory committee will present its Kwanzaa Poetry Night at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a TBD Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its New Year’s Eve party from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Take your own snacks. DJ Ruben Rios will provide music. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a pot luck luncheon at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays Jan. 4 through Jan. 18 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Wedge Grafting” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The “Growing Avocados” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Battle of Galveston walking tour at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 4. Tickets are $20 per person. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Island painter Randall Cogburn will present a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up and get information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Auditions for “Moon Over Buffalo” will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Four men and four women are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The seventh annual city of La Marque Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 starting at La Marque High School, 300 Vauthier Road, in La Marque. The parade will turn right onto FM 1765, right on Albert Street, and end at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby, in La Marque. A celebration program will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
Gardenkids of Kemah will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., in Kemah. For information, visit www.gardenkidskemah.org or call 281-334-7529.
Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 10. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.