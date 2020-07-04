The Friendswood Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. today. This year’s parade will feature seven different parades beginning at the same time with different routes. For parade route information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/ july4th. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will have its Independence Day Special featuring 50 percent off all cats and kitten adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will be accepting registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be Monday through Friday; July 13-17; July 20-24; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 3:30 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. July 24; 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4; and 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Nadia Canino, principal of Holy Family Catholic School, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-gal veston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 and noon to 3 p.m. July 18 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) July 18 at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 on the grounds and streets adjacent to First Lutheran Church, 24th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit https://galvestonoktober fest.com or call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
