The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City will offer a free day camp experience for up to 30 Texas City/La Marque students ages 6-12 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. RSVP is required. Masks are required. For information, call 409-935-1190.
The Old Central Cultural Center will sell dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpublic library.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will make a donut spider with curled legs. For information, visit www.hitchcock publiclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The city of Galveston will host its “Drive-Thru Boo!” trunk-or-treating event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today (or while supplies last) at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit galves toncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
SATURDAY
The Junior League’s Community Assistance Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies within Galveston County through Saturday. Short-term immediate funding, emergency in nature need will be considered first. For information, visit www.jlgalveston.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually through Saturday at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have a chili cook-off Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Setup begins at 9 a.m. The post also will hand out candy and treats and take pictures from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 409-945-3792.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library’s themed book sale featuring history and politics will be from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Texas City Parks & Recreation department will have its Drive-Thru Boo! Halloween event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the east side carport area of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be through Saturday. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxedfounda tion.org, or call 409-925-9080.
Upward Hope Academy will have a free trick-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees must wear a mask and take a bag for treats. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will have its 11th annual Haunted House via drive-through from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in parking lot B at the school, 702 Greenbriar, in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only). For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
