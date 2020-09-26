The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. today at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35 and begins at 6:30 a.m. To register, call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have its rescheduled virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. The meeting will feature a mayoral and District 6 candidate forum. To join the meeting, enter ID: 824-5193-9372 and password: 705181. For information, call Jerry Mohn, 409-737-5768.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. today beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. today and Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 10 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 4. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
SUNDAY
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 101-year anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday virtually via Facebook.com/McKinneyMUMC and www.mckinneyumc.net. The Rev. Michelle Hall, from Christ Church, of Sugar Land, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
New Hope Baptist Church will celebrate its 41st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5514 Ave. S in Galveston. The Rev. D. N. Benford and the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-256-3091.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate High Holy Days at 7 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. to 7:34 p.m. Monday. For information, email ritual@shaarhashalom.org or call Cheryl Sigel, 432-202-4639.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet for a special called meeting via telephone and video at noon Tuesday. To join Zoom meeting, enter Meeting ID: 464-273-2536 with password: 115995; and, by phone, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit Catholic Charities.org/covidFood Distribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
UPCOMING
Moody Mansion, Rosenberg Library, Galveston Children’s Museum, and the International Oleander Society will host a multi-sponsor yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Entertainment and refreshments also will be provided. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8 virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. James Bailey, Sen. Larry Taylor, and State Reps. Dennis Paul and Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
ONGOING
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 10 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 3 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
