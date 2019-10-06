The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have its Home School Day Thursday; and its Scout Weekend at the Pier event Friday at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by Monday for both events. To RSVP for Home School Day, call 409-766-4920 or email piergroupsales@ldry.com, and to RSVP for Scout Weekend, call 409-766-4950. For information, visit www.pleasurepier.com.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Prohibition Red’s at 2401 Church St. in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its ninth annual Yoga on the Beach event honoring those affected by domestic violence at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 30 at Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information, email info@rccgc.org or call 409-443-0501.
The city of Friendswood Seniors Program will have its annual fall picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Lunch and bingo will be provided for ages 55 and older. For information, call 281-482-8441.
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have its Galveston Appreciation Day and Harvest Moon Regatta events from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. The regatta kicks off at 2 p.m. For information and tickets, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s School of Nursing will have its holiday style fashion show and luncheon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. There also will be a Kendra Scott pop-up boutique at the event. For information, email Mark Wade, mcwade@utmb.edu, Cathy Copeland, ccopelan@utmb.edu, or Samantha Seale, saseale@utmb.edu.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The National Society of Artists’ 34th annual juried show will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hutchings-Sealy Building, second floor, 2328 Strand St., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 832-606-5143.
The Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park, state Highway 6 and Jack Brooks Road, in Hitchcock. An informational presentation and plants for sale will be from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Island Book Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Author Dave Ward, long-time news anchor for ABC-13, will be the special guest. For tickets, visit Galveston.BookFestival.Network. For information, call Joe Willis, 432-664-1175.
Space Center Rotary Club will have its 46th annual Shrimporee from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. Admission is free. Shrimp and barbecue plates will be available for purchase. For food tickets and information, email Raymond Moore, space centerrotary@gmail.com.
The 1867 Settlement will have its ninth annual community western celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Bell Drive strip in Texas City. In the case of rain, festivities will move to Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The Bell House Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 409-935-5219 or 409-939-1222.
The 2019 Elks Stampede Denim & Diamonds Gala Seafood Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Serving will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
