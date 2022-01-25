TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 10 a.m. to noon through Friday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Appointments required; for ages 4 and older. For Galveston County residents only. No insurance is needed. To register, visit gchd.org/testing.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Foodie Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 2 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Korean cuisine will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will present Tarot Cards: Their History and Use with Kristina Mosbo for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Space is limited. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Baptist Ministers Association of Galveston/Galveston County will have its E. L. Gates Citywide Institute nightly at 7 p.m. today through Thursday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Duane Brooks, from Tallowood Baptist Church, will be the speaker. Attendees are asked to preregister by calling 409-762-5642 or 409-762-9855. Chester Baldwin will be the guest psalmist. For information, visit bmagalveston.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. Face masks required; COVID protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Meet Your Candidates mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the M.U.D. Building, 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $15 per person at the door. Attire is casual or western theme. For information, email Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Mainland Mardi Gras parade will begin at noon Saturday at 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City. The parade will then proceed down Palmer Highway and end on 6th Street. If you’d like to enter the parade, visit mainlandmardigras.com.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A Foxtrot and Rumba lesson will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Sunday and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays Feb. 4 through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardigras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Menardi Gras event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65 per person or $110 per couple. To get tickets and for information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Viva El Amor” Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
