HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kimberly Boyd, Madonna Salter, Cherie Vance, William Heath, Loretta Thompson, Angie Stewart, Gary Lackey, Donnie Fobbs, Jessica A. Hernandez, Loletha Arps, Jerrod Black, Chasity Grimes, Reginald Clark Sr. and Sean Christian Sr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Floyd and Katie Mayes, celebrating 56 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.