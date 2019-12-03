HAPPY BIRTHDAY Greg Veal, Darrell Bryant, Danny Henry, Doll Sheppard, Danette Simon, Troy Marcel, Demetria Millsap-Jefferson, Corey Payne, Debra L. Perry, Kimberly Ruiz, Irael Leigh, Annie Brooks, Re’chard Loftis, Otis Robinson, Jesse Hogan, Perry Turnbow, Carrie Rittenhouse, Quinton Young-Rittenhouse and Tiffany Jackson-Staten.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY George Wilson Sr., Jessie Johnson, Andrew Mason, Elisa Silva, Joshua Fields, Mickey Smiley, Vivian Hernandez-Kleinschmidt, Andrea Smith, Joseph Batiste Jr., Tiffany Angel, Alicia Rea and Jaclyn Sierra.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joe and Carlie Brouillard, celebrating three years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.