AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Bonnie Benkula and Robin Holmes will present “10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s.” Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Rios will provide a variety of music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Women of Color Book Club will have its annual Fiction Fest at 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased by Saturday. Author Ashley Antoinette will be the featured guest. For tickets and information, call Joyce Bell, 409-256-1792, Carolyn May, 409-939-4646, or Shawna Archie, 832-221-0156.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Art League will present an etegami workshop taught by Lisa Jastram and Lynn Cooper from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Friendswood Police Department will offer its Rape Aggression Defense program for women Thursday through July 28 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. For ages 12 and older. Registration is $25 per person. To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
