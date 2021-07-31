HAPPY BIRTHDAY Hope Benavides, Mary Callahan, Terri Gerondale, Alexandria Anderson, Brenda Broome West, Donald Poole, Donna Ashworth, Joan Giusti Moss, Nell Christiansen Peterkin, Peggy Shamburger, Sherman Raleigh, DeVonn Batiste, Phyllis Brooks, Michael Ball, Reginald Harden, Luke Morgan, Donald Walker, Rodrick Johnson, Kiska Asiam and the Rev. Edward Lawson.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Danny Thomas, Melissa Tortorici, Barbara Daniels, Yalunda Ward, Linda Jones-Johnson, Thomas Lightfoot, Bruce Blankenship, Kathy Baldwin, Evyette Durand, Mary Beth Bassett, Jeri Lyons, Frashundon King, Dominique Hernandez, Betty Alpaugh, Diane McLandon Brown, Sandra Griffin Marshall, Carolyn Richardson Weaver, Fred Foreman, Dale Templet Jr., Jack Bryce, Kim Hayes, Debbie Buchhorn Gibson, Misty English Wingate, Debbie Walker Barron, Jessica Eierdam Porter, Casie Devona Brewer, Blake Riggs, Dorothy Jeffcoat, Debra Hemmeline, Bart Harris and Emmett Hoskins.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Kelly and Taylor Schway, celebrating 29 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Taylor Schwab, Adrienne Wade Mendoza, Eugenia Napuli, Bert Bagley, Noel Layer, Ora Benjamin, Leonard Gatson, Alex Franklin, Lucian Roberts, Bruce Williams Jr., Jameisha Bell, Zenobia Tolden, Rod Dorsey, Susan P. Baker and Derrick Kirks.
