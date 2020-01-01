The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a pot luck luncheon at 10 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Bishop’s Palace will offer a free New Year’s Day open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Complimentary champagne will be served. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3424.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will sponsor its Texas Hold ‘Em event from 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. All are welcome. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Doug McBee will present “Nahor Biggs Yard: An Early Galveston Leader.” Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Helena Aucoin, helenaaucoin@gmail.com or 409-770-4994.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 18 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Wedge Grafting” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The “Growing Avocados” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Battle of Galveston walking tour at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 per person. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Island painter Randall Cogburn will present a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up and get information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Auditions for “Moon Over Buffalo” will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Four men and four women are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston King Fest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 18. The route will begin at 29th and Church streets and will end at Menard Park at 28th Street and Avenue Q. The Rev. Edward Lawson III will serve as the grand marshal. If you or your group/organization would like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson, galvestonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The seventh annual city of La Marque Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 starting at La Marque High School, 300 Vauthier Road, in La Marque. The parade will turn right onto FM 1765, right on Albert Street, and end at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby, in La Marque. A celebration program will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
Gardenkids of Kemah will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., in Kemah. For information, visit www.gardenkidskemah.org or call 281-334-7529.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Jan. 26; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will have its Mamma Mia “The Party” fundraising gala event Feb. 8 at Lakewood Yacht Club. Tickets are $125 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
