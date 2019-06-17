Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Galveston Art League will have its summer kids’ art workshops from 10 a.m. to noon (ages 8-10) and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ages 11-13) Monday through Friday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 per session. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
Bolivar Peninsula’s AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87, in Crystal Beach. Attendees are asked to take a covered dish to share. New members welcome. Call Donna Sims, 713-206-4585.
The Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 6 A.F. & A.M. will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Scottish Rite Temple, 2128 Church St., in Galveston. Visiting brethren are invited to attend. Call Jeff Modzelewski, 409-739-3879, or email harmony no6@hotmail.com.
The singles group New Directions will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, in Webster. The group is for ages 60 and older. There will be a potluck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. Call 832-715-9658.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans are welcome to join the group for fun and fellowship. Call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
The Santa Fe Lion’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Visitors and guests are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577.
