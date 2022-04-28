TODAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Center for Violence Prevention will have its third annual symposium from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the Old Red Amphitheater on its campus in Galveston. Registration is required. To register, visit www.utmb.edu/cvp.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Ladies Night Out after-hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Haak Winery, 6310 Ave. T in Santa Fe. Reservations are $10 a person. To RSVP, visit tclmchamber.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinn bone5@hotmail.com.
A “Depression Era Cooking Class with Chef Mary Bass” will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Spaces is limited. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Texas City High School Theatre will present the school edition of “Grease” at 7 p.m. today and Friday at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $10 a person. To purchase, visit texascitytheatre.ludus.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
Universal Technical Institute and Ignite Worldwide will be offering $100,000 in tuition grants to female and female-identifying students interested in pursuing a technical education at UTI and careers in STEM-related fields. Applications will be accepted through Friday. For information and application, visit uti.edu.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week through Saturday at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavalla historicalfoundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present its “Stress Less: Resilience for Success” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. To register, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships through Saturday. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual 5K Walk/Run event at 8 a.m. Saturday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The event will begin on 45th Street and go toward 29th Street and back. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The city of League City will have its bird walk for adults event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1220 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. For information and to sign up, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The “Be Not Conformed” mother and daughter conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Pearl Robinson, LaTosha Holmes and Ketara Gray will be the special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance (pay via Cash App: $theExchange68) or $20 at the door. For information, email Yvette McGill, yvettemcgill68@gmail.com.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkidsfestival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Paper Shredding Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. There will be a 15 box limit. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Sunshine Center will have its second annual Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. A wide variety of flower arrangements, gift baskets and food concessions will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a fish fry from 1 p.m. until all sold out Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Plates are $10 each. DJ Char will provide music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information and tickets, call 409-771-9266.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball Saturday at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will have its Lone Star Bazaar at 11 a.m. Sunday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be food, music, games, bingo and a live and silent auction. For information, visit ololchurch.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, email Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@ comcast.net.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Christopher Nickerson and the Community Life Baptist Church will be the guests. All are welcome. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 281-763-4512.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration in the Clear Creek Independent School District for the 2022-23 school year will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through May 6 by appointment only. To register, visit ccisd.net/enroll; and for a complete listing of qualifications and information, visit ccisd.net/prek.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday at the in the Owner’s Club room on the third floor of the Diamond Beach Condominiums, 10327 FM 3005 in Galveston. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. There will be door prizes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Baptist Ministers’ Association of Galveston County will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Dennis C. Jones, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Houston, will be the evangelist. For information, email Eva Tillmon, sistert0806@gmail.com.
The Friendswood Gathering for the National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. May 5 at the pavilion at Stevenson Park, 901 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Exalt the Lord who has established us” is the theme. For information, email steve.n. martin@sbcglobal.net or call 832-607-1734.
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 7 at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon May 7 at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevaten style@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
May 16 is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artist boat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth- graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.