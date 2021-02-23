County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing of old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. today on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Must take picture ID and apple card. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats monthly Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. today. Guest speaker will be Rachel McAdam, newly-elected Galveston County Democratic Party Chair. For Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market, normally held on Wednesdays, has been canceled until further notice. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com for updates as to when they’ll return.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryan museum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a symposium on COVID and African Americans and the need for the vaccine from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Louis and Amanda Gilbert will lead the presentation. Open to public. COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call 409-935-1100 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
THURSDAY
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoun dation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Mainsail Room on the second floor of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its virtual production “The Vintage Radio Hour” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The show has been rescheduled from last week. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu.
SATURDAY
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Christine Hopkins and Heidi Lutz will be the guest speakers; and Marie Robb also will give an update on District 6. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its Galveston Sea Turtle Saturday virtual event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Must RSVP. A $20 donation per person is asked. To RSVP, visit Galves tonNatureTourism.org.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit olol church.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
SUNDAY
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Sunday. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchil dren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
UPCOMING
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3 in the human resources office on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, call 281-334-8902.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. March 5 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. March 6 at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 8 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
