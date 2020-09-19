HAPPY BIRTHDAY Millicent Stephens, Andy Hernandez, Joan Macaluso, Khi’myah Palomares, Shawn Parish, Albert Salinas Jr., Alfred Brouillard, Joan Barksdale, James Layer, Ricky Minor, Tracy Bryant, Doug Geters IV, Crystal Stinson and Felecia Bailey.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Denzel Deshawn Taylor, Tylan Blaine, Deborah Pleasant, Terome Reynolds Jr., Sonja Thorne, Eileen Razey and Xavery Hutcherson.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Elisa Martin, Doris Ann Boxley, Gwendolyn Rivers, Danielle Chandler, Prince Austin, Yolanda Rochelle Gamble-Easley, Cora Cannon, Rebecca Fisher, Tarrance Mitchell, Lee Harrison, Manuel Moreno Jr. and Trisha Carpenter.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Albert and Audrey Salinas, celebrating 35 years of marriage.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

