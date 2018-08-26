The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a T-bone steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The cost is $12 in advance (by Monday) or $14 the day of. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have auditions for “The Hound of Baskervilles” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Thursday is the deadline for nominations for the 2018 Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards. For information and nomination forms, visit www.galveston history.org.
The Artist Boat will offer its free guided beach tours at various times from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Monday at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tours are 45 minutes each. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The 50 Club of Galveston County will have its third annual poker run Saturday in Galveston. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the West End Sandbar game room. Poker stops will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Awards will be given. For information, visit www.50clubgal vestoncounty.org or call 832-588-7476, 281-924-0025, or 409-744-5973.
Painter Fontaine Jacobs will present the “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $30. For information on what to take, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
