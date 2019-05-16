College of the Mainland hosted the seventh annual Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium Academic Symposium on April 26. The symposium, The Evolutionary Ingenuity of Love, featured 22 student presenters. Winners include, from left, COM students Faith Wisner (third place) and Rosecel Robles (fourth place); Brenda Ratliff, Alvin Community College (sixth place); Jennifer Fonck, Lee College (fifth place); and COM students Mia Brown (second place) and Zane Stewart (first place).