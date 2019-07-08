Nina Corley, a teacher at O’Connell College Preparatory School, was the 2019 recipient of the Bob Thompson Excellence in Energy Award, presented by The NEED Project. The award was presented to her and a few students who also had the winning project for the high school division at the 39th annual NEED Youth Energy Conference and Awards June 24 in Washington, D.C. Pictured from left to right are Walker Albert, Noah Bova, Bianca Lobodin (back), Olive Long, and Corley.