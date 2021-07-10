HAPPY BIRTHDAY Rick Benavides Sr., David Connell, Dorothy Turner-Bryant, Lori Cotton-Moore, Kesha Davis and Blessit Pines.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Johnnie Anderson, Emily Bush, Tyrone Elliott, Donzetta Williams-Hubisz, Freddie Ferguson and Stephanie Harris Alvarez.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Traci L. Edwards, Marshall Smith Jr., Samantha Brooks, Rodney Low, Tim Lawler Sr., Wilbert Pleasant, Chris Bankston, Laura Lozano Edwards, Edwina Ortiz-Soto, Demetrius Arps-Biggers, James Clark, Lashonia Williams, Raquel Printiss, Terri Randle, Lacoria Stafford, Maurice O’Brien, Ramona McCray and Leslie Woods.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jacques and Pat Tanner, celebrating 19 years; and Alan and Mandy Paul, celebrating three years of marriage.
