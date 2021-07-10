HAPPY BIRTHDAY Rick Benavides Sr., David Connell, Dorothy Turner-Bryant, Lori Cotton-Moore, Kesha Davis and Blessit Pines.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Johnnie Anderson, Emily Bush, Tyrone Elliott, Donzetta Williams-Hubisz, Freddie Ferguson and Stephanie Harris Alvarez.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Traci L. Edwards, Marshall Smith Jr., Samantha Brooks, Rodney Low, Tim Lawler Sr., Wilbert Pleasant, Chris Bankston, Laura Lozano Edwards, Edwina Ortiz-Soto, Demetrius Arps-Biggers, James Clark, Lashonia Williams, Raquel Printiss, Terri Randle, Lacoria Stafford, Maurice O’Brien, Ramona McCray and Leslie Woods.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jacques and Pat Tanner, celebrating 19 years; and Alan and Mandy Paul, celebrating three years of marriage.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription